Dubai (WAM)

Emirates SkyCargo – the cargo arm of Emirates Airlines – yesterday completed a year of loading emergency personal protective equipment, supplies and essential cargo onto the seats and in the overhead lockers of the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Emirates SkyCargo responded to the urgent demand to transport personal protective equipment during the first wave of the “Covid-19” pandemic in late April and modified its operating model to load certain cargoes inside aircraft compartments on passenger seats and overhead lockers with the aim of loading more emergency cargo on its flights. During one year, Emirates SkyCargo operated more than 3,100 flights, transporting cargo on seats, and in the upper cabinets of aircraft, more than 11,000 tons of basic supplies exceeded 800,000 seats, and there is still great demand for the tanker’s services to load personal protective equipment and other cargo. Inside aircraft cabins. To load cargo onto seats and overhead bins on passenger aircraft … Emirates SkyCargo has assessed risks and developed guidelines for its Dubai business teams and ground handling partners across its global network. These directives included the most efficient handling procedures and the safety of cargo inside passenger compartments. The carrier also launched a smart calculation mechanism to help employees around the world calculate the appropriate loading capacity for the passenger compartment. The procedures that have been developed indicate the maximum weight and measurements of individual cargo, the types of cargo that may be transported inside the compartments, and additional safety instructions. Emirates SkyCargo uses special passenger seat covers on the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to prevent damage to cabin equipment, such as personal entertainment screens.