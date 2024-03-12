The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa issued a general fatwa regarding determining the values ​​of Zakat al-Fitr, expiations, and breakfast for the fasting person in Fatwa No.: (05) for the year 1445 AH/2024, after studying the market data for this year, and conducting field visits to commercial markets to study average prices, and consider In the impact of its fluctuations in the local market; In order to unify the amount of zakat among all charitable entities and institutions at the state level, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Council stated in the text of the fatwa, which was circulated to all charitable agencies and institutions responsible for this matter, that with regard to the ruling on Zakat al-Fitr, it is known that Zakat al-Fitr is obligatory for young and old, male and female Muslims, and that it is obligatory for those who are obligated to spend, explaining that its amount is 2.5 One kilogram of rice for each person. It may be paid in kind (of rice) or in cash, and its value in cash is 25 dirhams per person.

The Council stated that it is better to pay Zakat al-Fitr after dawn on the day of Eid, in keeping with the purposes of Sharia law in enriching the poor on the day of Eid. It is also permissible to give it to a need by paying it at the beginning of the month. For fear of it being accumulated by charitable organizations and organizations if it is delayed until the morning of Eid, it is also valid for it to go out in performance throughout the day of Eid al-Fitr before sunset, but after that: its action will be a fulfillment, not a performance, and it is not permissible to be negligent in delaying it by individuals and charitable organizations beyond the specified time. Performance only when necessary.

With regard to the ransom for fasting for someone who is unable to fast, the Council specified it as “feeding a poor person with an amount of three and a quarter kilograms of wheat for each day, and it is permissible to pay it in kind or in cash, and its value in cash is (15) dirhams for each day,” while the expiation for spoiling the Ramadan fast is required by those who If he broke his fast intentionally without an excuse during Ramadan, it means “feeding 60 poor people; for each poor person, three and a quarter kilograms of wheat, or the value of that in cash, which is: (15) dirhams for each poor person; thus: the total is (900) Emirati dirhams for spoiling the one-day fast.