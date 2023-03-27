Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The competitions of the tenth edition of the Mansour Bin Zayed Football Championship 2023, which will be held at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi and will continue until April 11, kicked off yesterday, with the participation of 12 teams distributed into 3 groups.

The results of the first group matches resulted in the victory of the “Emirates National Schools” team over the Emirates News Agency team, 4-0, and the “National Archive and Library” team’s victory over the “Councils Affairs Office” team, 2-1.

The two matches were moderated by an international arbitration team consisting of Adel Al-Naqbi and Nawaf Al-Zeyoudi.

Today, the championship competitions continue with two matches, in the opening of the third group confrontations, where the “Scholarship Office” and “Judicial Department” teams will meet in the first match, while the “Special Affairs Office” and “National Rehabilitation Center” teams will meet in the second match.