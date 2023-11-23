The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the updated schedule for the first semester exams for the academic year 2023-2024, in line with the Cabinet’s announcement about the date of the 52nd Union Day holiday, which will start from Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023.

The institution explained that, according to the Council of Ministers’ announcement, the subject test specified on December 7 was transferred to Thursday, November 30, according to the previously announced test schedules.

Students will complete their exams after the 52nd Union Day holiday, on December 5 instead of December 4, 2023. Accordingly, the last day for exams for the first semester of the current academic year will be December 6 for some levels and December 7 for others.