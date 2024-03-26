The Emirates School Education Foundation launched 3 updated services that it redesigned in line with the institution’s vision of providing the best services to customers, and also in line with the “Emirates Approach to Designing Government Services 2.0” initiative, which aims to improve the quality of services of federal agencies and institutions.

The three services that were redesigned and launched included the service of requesting the attestation of a school certificate – general education, the service of requesting the issuance of a continuity of study certificate for a government school student, and the service of requesting the issuance of a certificate to whom it may concern to take an exam for a home-schooling student.

Over the past months, the Corporation has organized many brainstorming sessions with the aim of improving its services and measuring the extent to which they meet the aspirations of customers.

It also studied the feedback of service users, analyzed the user experience report and all feedback reports for services received from concerned authorities and the results of service performance indicators. The organization also analyzed customer pulse data through the services observatory with the aim of improving customer experience.

The institution is constantly working to evaluate its services, and to involve customers and students in the process of updating them, as they are partners in its development. The institution seeks to achieve customer happiness and raise the level of their satisfaction with the services provided by the institution, by achieving the element of proactivity and flexibility in providing a service experience that lives up to the aspirations of the institution. Clients.