The Emirates School Education Foundation launched three updated services that it redesigned in line with the institution’s vision of providing the best services to customers, and also in line with the “Emirates Approach to Designing Government Services 2.0” initiative, which aims to improve the quality of services of federal agencies and institutions.

The three services that were redesigned and launched included the service of requesting the attestation of a school certificate – general education, the service of requesting the issuance of a continuity of study certificate for a government school student, and the service of requesting the issuance of a certificate to whom it may concern to take an exam for a home-schooling student.

Over the past months, the Foundation has worked to organize many brainstorming sessions with the aim of improving its services and measuring the extent to which they meet the aspirations of customers. It also studied the observations of service users, analyzed the user experience report, service feedback reports received from the concerned authorities, and the results of service performance indicators. The Foundation also analyzed Pulse data. The customer through the Services Observatory with the aim of improving the customer experience.

The institution is constantly working to evaluate its services and involve customers and students in the process of modernizing it, as they are partners in its development. The institution seeks to achieve customer happiness and raise their level of satisfaction with the services provided by the institution, by achieving an element of proactiveness and flexibility in providing a service experience that meets the aspirations of customers.