The Emirates Foundation for School Education participated in the activities and workshops of the Educational Technology Exhibition and Conference (Bett), which is considered one of the largest international exhibitions in the field of educational technology in the British capital, London, and whose activities were held during the period from January 24 to 26.

The Foundation’s delegation participated in a number of workshops that dealt with various topics, including cybersecurity training for faculty members, workshops for developing the skills of teaching staff and students in using artificial intelligence, and other advanced training workshops in the field of advanced educational technology.

The Foundation’s participating delegation held a number of meetings with leading international educational institutions and companies, such as Microsoft and Apple. The delegation also visited a number of public schools in London, with the aim of identifying the best practices applied in the field of education, and to benefit from their successful experiences. The Emirates Foundation for School Education affirmed its keenness to participate in various international conferences and exhibitions that examine the future of education, and how to make optimal use of it to serve the goals of education in the UAE, in addition to benefiting from the leading global experiences in the field of education, and aligning them with the development requirements of the government education sector.