The Emirates School Education Foundation is organizing more than 20 events in conjunction with the Innovation Month “Emirates Innovates 2024”, in a number of government schools with the participation of students and educational staff in various regions, with the aim of displaying their latest innovations and consolidating the concept of innovation in them as a sustainable approach in various aspects of their educational and pedagogical activity.

The Foundation has identified a number of government schools in various regions of the country to organize its activities on the occasion of Innovation Month, to begin on February 1 and continue until February 29.

The activities vary to include the fields of advanced agriculture, employing artificial intelligence in teaching and learning processes, sustainability, renewable energy, and other innovative projects. Participating students will present their projects and innovations, in addition to participating in specialized workshops on innovation and its importance.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Engineer Mohammed Al Qassim, stressed that Innovation Month is a national platform that celebrates innovation, innovators and those with creative ideas, pointing to the efforts made by the Foundation in the educational field to enhance innovation among students and administrative and educational staff in a way that serves the development of the national educational system.

He explained that the Foundation’s participation in Innovation Month embodies the vision of the wise leadership regarding the importance of innovation and the necessity of establishing a sustainable culture among students, as it is one of the most important foundations of the future. He said: “By participating in Innovation Month, students will be able to present their projects, share their creative ideas, and develop their knowledge in this vital field.”