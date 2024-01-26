The Emirates Foundation for School Education launched a new program to support 11th grade students in the Arabic language subject, during the second semester, stressing that the support programs provide assistance to students who face challenges in academic performance, self-learning, or psychological and social aspects, and also enhance academic excellence and excellence. By developing their skills and abilities.

The institution has determined the mechanism for implementing the program to support 11th grade students, by implementing a weekly training session of eight sessions in the second semester, with the training being distributed to them according to their different levels from beginner to advanced.

She pointed out in the guide she issued, which explains the details of the support plan, that it is necessary for the class to begin by reviewing and consolidating the basics of the targeted skill, and for the students to rely on themselves in solving the exercises, measuring and evaluating the answers to ensure their levels and mastery of the skill and their weaknesses, and making use of the training materials and model answers found in File the Arabic language in the support program plan, and keep parents informed of the progress of the program, to provide psychological and moral support to students.

The Foundation has identified guidelines for developing the quality of performance of the support program for 11th grade students, which are identifying their needs before the start of the program, the goals they must achieve during the program, and distributing training to the students according to their levels.

Scheduling supplementary lessons or academic consultations, to ensure the availability of the necessary support, following up on students’ progress, submitting reports to document work and monitoring progress, and encouraging self-learning by teaching students how to develop their self-learning skills, how to manage their time effectively, encouraging them to achieve their academic goals, and benefiting from Technology to provide additional learning materials and study tools to enrich what they have learned. Periodic evaluation of the program, providing development and academic suggestions based on the results and observations of students and teachers, and providing psychological and social support to students to help them deal with the pressures of study.

The guidelines included documenting data to give a correct view of the students’ progress.