Emirates School Education issues a guideline on student performance evaluation policy for the academic year 2023-2024

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has issued a detailed guide on the student performance evaluation policy for administrative and educational staff and parents, with the aim of supporting their pivotal roles in the students’ educational journey in a way that ensures the complementarity of roles between the institution, parents and teachers in order to achieve the aspirations of the UAE in the education sector and improve the outcomes of the national educational system.

The institution stated that the guide provides parents, along with all parties to the educational process, with a clear picture of the progress of students’ academic achievement at various levels of study throughout the academic year. Explaining that the guide highlights several important aspects in the processes of measuring and evaluating students’ performance, including unifying descriptive standards for levels. Student performance, in addition to the nature of the integrated curriculum materials (Salama Series) for the first cycle, the classification of the health sciences subject for eleventh grade students, and the test for twelfth grade students of people of determination, in addition to the timetable for the tests for the three semesters within the current academic year, in addition to a date. Retest test.

The institution indicated that, according to the guide available on its website, descriptive measures for students’ performance levels (grading scale) have been unified, which would provide an accurate picture to the guardian of the student’s skill and educational level, as grades for Group A subjects will be monitored in letters for grades one through eleven. As for the twelfth grade, the grade will be recorded in letters and numbers, and for Group B subjects, it will be recorded in letters only.

The institution confirmed that the guide set conditions for the promotion of students in the first, second and third grades, which are that the student submits to all evaluation procedures during his attendance for at least two semesters, in addition to the student attending 65% of the school days or evaluation procedures during the three semesters. As for students in… Grades from four to twelfth: The student moves to the next grade on the condition of passing all Group (A) subjects and achieving at least the minimum final grade after the retake exam.

The guide also explains the procedures for evaluating students with determination in the twelfth grade who follow an individual educational plan (modifying curriculum), where the student is not subject to central tests, but rather special tests are set for him by the teachers who participated in preparing the individual educational plan for him, whether in the end-of-semester test. Or the end-of-year test, and the institution explained that the health sciences subject for eleventh grade students was transferred to become a group B subject.

The institution indicated that the guide presents to parents of first-year students the nature of the curriculum they are studying during this stage, as the integrated curriculum subjects have been separated into three subjects: Islamic education, the Arabic language, and social studies. This procedure comes after a comprehensive review regarding the teaching of the Salama series and its educational impact on The future of generations and the extent to which they deepen their belonging to their national identity, including its educational values ​​and unique educational elements.

The guide specified the dates for the final exams for the three semesters, where the first semester exams begin on November 24, 2023, while the second semester’s final exams begin on March 13, 2024, while the final exams for the third and final semester of the current academic year begin on June 5, 2024. The guide also indicated that repeat exams for the year The current academic year will begin on July 8, 2024.