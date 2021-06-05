Dubai (WAM)

The Board of Directors of the Emirates School Education Foundation discussed, during its meeting yesterday, ways to develop its mechanism of action, and how to move forward to support efforts to improve the quality of school education in the federal government sector, in a manner that devote best educational practices to develop students’ performance and develop their academic and educational levels.

The meeting, which was chaired by Her Excellency Jamila bint Salem Musabeh Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, stressed the pivotal role of the teacher in the educational process, and the importance of working to attract educational competencies in various academic disciplines, which will reflect positively on the quality of educational outputs. In order to serve the aspirations of the wise leadership associated with the education sector.

The meeting touched on the reality of the integrated continuing education system and research on how to provide it with more elements of its leadership, in order to achieve its goals and mission.

The meeting stressed the need to develop plans for the next academic year that would improve the quality of student life by providing a range of general and extracurricular activities for students to achieve a balance in the educational process and academic achievement, in addition to the need to devote sports to them as a sustainable lifestyle that positively reflects on their overall educational career. The council stressed, during its discussion of the item on vaccines, the rate of demand for them by the components of the educational community, and the need to provide everything necessary to motivate teachers to obtain the vaccine in light of the remarkable efforts made by the state to provide vaccines for all members of society.

The meeting also discussed policies related to student vaccination and plans to expand the provision of vaccines to them, in accordance with the instructions and instructions of the concerned authorities in the country.

The Council affirmed its great keenness to provide all the students need, including computers and other supplies, to serve their educational progress. The council was also briefed on the budget of the public institution, in addition to their research on a number of issues related to the education sector and its development.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, CEO of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, and Naglaa Ahmed Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship, Salma Al Darmaki, Assistant Undersecretary for the Knowledge and Cultural Policies Sector, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, Nasser Ismail, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare Affairs, and Saeed Al Nazari, representing Federal Youth Foundation.