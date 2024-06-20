The Emirates Foundation for School Education called on students’ families to register their children in school transportation services provided by Emirates Transport and Dubai Taxi Company, as part of the Foundation’s preparations for the next academic year 2024-2025. It stated in a statement yesterday that registration will continue until July 5th.

The Corporation explained that “Emirates Transport” and the Dubai Taxi Company will circulate a registration link to students’ families, to register their current children or those who will enroll for the first time in school, with the aim of providing their data to the service provider in an appropriate manner, which will enable it to plan efficiently to manage its operational operations, and ensure the provision of quality school transportation services. High. The Foundation called for providing the required data, accurately, as it is subsequently linked to the progress of students’ journey to and from schools.