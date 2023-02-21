The Emirates Foundation for School Education, in coordination with representatives of the educational field, has approved the application of the paper and electronic exam form for specific subjects for students in grades 3-12 in the end-of-semester exams.
The decision to adopt the model comes within the framework of the institution’s keenness to improve the quality of educational outcomes and to provide all aspects of support necessary for students in their educational journey.
The Emirates Foundation for School Education, in coordination with representatives of the educational field, approves the application of the paper and electronic test form for the exams at the end of the current semester. pic.twitter.com/e0ufluzuz9
– Emirates Foundation for School Education (@ese_ae) February 21, 2023
#Emirates #School #Education #approves #application #paper #electronic #test #form #exams #current #semester
Leave a Reply