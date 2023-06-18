The Emirates Foundation for School Education has announced the dates for announcing the results of the end of the academic year 2022-2023, as the results of students from the first to the fourth grade will be announced on Thursday, June 22, while the results of students from the fifth to the eighth will be announced on Friday, corresponding to June 23. The results of the ninth to eleventh grades on Saturday, June 24, and the results of the twelfth grade students in all tracks on Monday, June 26.

The Foundation confirmed that students can obtain their results through the student portal via the link

https://student.ese.gov.ae Where it will be activated on the day of announcing the results according to each stage, and students will be able to print their certificates on the same day as the results are announced according to the programming from eight in the evening until eleven in the evening.

The Foundation announced the implementation of a support and empowerment program for students in Arabic, English, mathematics, science, physics, chemistry, biology, social studies, Islamic education and health sciences, with the aim of supporting students.

The Foundation stated that the program will be implemented during the period from 19 to 23 June 2023 for students from the fifth to the twelfth grade during the school day, according to conditions and standards prepared by the Foundation’s teams with the aim of ensuring the achievement of the program’s outputs, providing appropriate support for students, and giving them opportunities to develop their skills and improve their performance.

The Foundation indicated that the program contributed, during its implementation in the first semester, to improving students’ achievement levels and upgrading them, through which students were able to enhance their skills and knowledge and continue their educational path.