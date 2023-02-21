The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced that it will implement a model for paper and electronic tests (multiple choice) during the current semester for students in grades 3-12 in all tracks, for Arabic, English, mathematics, physics and science, with the aim of improving the quality of educational outcomes and enhancing students’ creative and academic skills.

The Foundation stated that it worked during the last period to coordinate with representatives of the educational field and teachers regarding the application of the paper and electronic test form and to study its positive impact on the students’ journey and their knowledge acquisition, stressing the advantages of activating the decision and its great role in supporting students during their educational journey.

The Foundation indicated that the approved model will contribute to developing students’ skills in several areas such as scientific analysis, critical and creative thinking, supporting students and giving them additional opportunities to improve their scores in the test by analyzing the answers that the student will make and not confining the degree to the final answer only, in addition to contributing to measuring Students’ skills and providing accurate data on their levels, in addition to unleashing students’ abilities in languages ​​through written expression.

The institution confirmed that the paper and electronic test will be applied to the aforementioned subjects only, and with regard to the rest of the subjects, electronic tests will be applied.