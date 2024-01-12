The Emirates School Education Foundation has developed four axes to organize the process of reviewing central exam grades and its governance by building a comprehensive framework for grade review and preparing its controls, procedures, and legislation according to a system consisting of four axes: a statement of the grade review request, tasks and powers, a process flow chart, and criteria for submitting grade review requests. And its conditions, timetable for receiving grade review requests. The Foundation explained that this step comes to consolidate efforts in the field of implementing the school evaluation policy, to achieve the concept of justice, and to enhance the principle of transparency and integrity.

By implementing the new system, the institution seeks to establish a clear system for the mechanism for reviewing test grades, as well as to achieve credibility by renewing the criteria for requesting grade review and establishing its clear procedures that are in line with the federal government’s legislation, regulations, and aspirations. The institution has specified the criteria and conditions for submitting grade review requests, which include grade review requests based on a grade based on the final assessment grade decision at the end of the semester and repeating, with a maximum of three subjects from group “A” of academic subjects.

The advancement criteria include four categories: students of determination who are subject to an “adaptation and harmonization” educational plan or who are subject to individual educational plans according to each disability, including chronic diseases, the sick student and the patient’s companion for treatment outside the country or who is receiving treatment inside the country, those with medical excuses, and the death of a relative. from first class.

The decision to review grades excludes eight types of requests: requests to review grades based on the decision to estimate the formative assessment grade in one or more of the subjects in groups “A” and “B,” which are reviewed directly by the school administration, requests for promotion after failure, and requests to grant other opportunities. To submit a repeat test, requests to modify the percentage for enrollment in higher education institutions, and to exempt the student from attending 65% of the school days for first-year students from first to third. As well as requests for classifying students with disabilities after their approval at the end of the academic year, requests submitted in other systems and curricula, and cases of behavior and cheating.