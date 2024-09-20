

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club is organizing the fourth round of the UAE Modern Sailing Championship “Regatta” on September 28 and 29, with strong participation from various marine clubs in the country, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club.

The tour marks the beginning of the resumption of the club’s local marine season, after a hiatus of more than 3 months, specifically since June 8, which witnessed the organization of the Ghanada 60-foot sailing dhow race, international participation of the club’s teams, in addition to the organization of the Abu Dhabi Nokhada, and the current resumption of activity at the end of September.

The championship will be held over two days, with different categories of Alka and Optimist, and with the participation of more than 70 sailors, distributed among the different races.

The championship is considered one of the important basic stations in developing the level of sailors in this sport, and also the beginning of preparation for preparing generations to participate in the Olympic competitions.

The club also organizes the modern sailing category for people of determination within the competition, and September 29 has been allocated for it. It is one of the important categories that targets people of determination and supports their participation in the competition.

For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, welcomed the return and resumption of local activity on the breakwater in the capital, and the launch of the modern sailing competitions, as it will be the first competition of the current season.

He said: “The activity is back again, after a hiatus for official championships with the current competition, which will be a strong return to marine sports challenges on the breakwater in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Salem Al Rumaithi stressed that the local marine season will be full of various marine championships and great excitement, through the various modern and traditional races that will be organized throughout the coming weeks.

