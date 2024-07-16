Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Our national modern sailing team has begun its participation in the 2024 Strait International Championship, which is being held in the Mediterranean Sea, under the supervision of the Moroccan Sailing Association, and will continue until next Sunday, with a large participation of a number of African and European players.

The participation comes within the framework of the keenness and interest of the Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, headed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, to provide opportunities for interaction to develop the performance of the national teams, in preparation for global, continental and regional events in the coming period.

The delegation of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation is scheduled to move, after the end of the Strait Championship, to the Moroccan capital, Rabat, to compete in the Rabat International Championship, which will be held on the waters of the Atlantic Ocean during the period from July 22 to 27, as a second preparatory station for the team members who arrived early to Morocco since the beginning of the month to conduct a short training camp.

Our national team delegation in the Strait and Rabat Championships includes 6 members (3 champions and 3 champions): Adel Khaled, Mohammed Khaled Al Owais, and Abdullah Al Marzouqi, who participate in the ILCA 6 and 4 categories, and our rising champions who also shine in the ILCA 4 and 6 categories: Marwa Al Hammadi, Doha Al Bishr, and Alyazia Al Hammadi.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Obaidli, Secretary General of the Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation, said that the Strait and Rabat Championships are one of the annual stops for the stars of the national teams, and players of teams, clubs and academies, in order to prepare, equip and hone the skills of the national team members.

Al Obaidli added: The Sailing and Rowing Federation is keen to benefit from this major sports gathering and provide opportunities for our national teams to compete, especially with the availability of logistical capabilities and the suitability of the conditions, sea conditions and wind speeds.