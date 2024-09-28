Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Our national youth team topped the first group in the Asian Under-18 Rugby Sevens Championship, currently being held in the Malaysian city of Johor Bahru, after it succeeded in defeating Saudi Arabia in the opening matches of the first group with a score of 57-0, and succeeded in winning the second match over Singapore 24- 0.

Our team will continue its journey tomorrow, Sunday, with two matches, the first against Malaysia, the host and home team, and the second against India. Our team needs to win one match to ensure qualification for the semi-finals and defend its title, which it has held for the last 3 years, as the finals and closing will be held on the same day.

Our team leads the first group with 6 points, followed by Malaysia with the same score of two wins, Singapore third with 5 points from 3 matches, India fourth with 5 points, then Saudi Arabia fifth and last with two points.

Our young women’s national team won one match at the expense of Thailand 17-12, tied against Malaysia 10-10, and lost to India 0-15. Tomorrow, Sunday, our team will meet Hong Kong and Singapore, and needs to win both matches to obtain one of the first and second places in the standings. The group will reach the final match, where the first and second in the overall group standings will meet for the championship title, and the third and fourth in the standings will meet for the bronze medal.

