The UAE has unique environmental sites, including a group of natural reserves rich in biological diversity, amazing geological formations, and rare animals and plants. The natural reserves in the Emirates extend over an area exceeding 15.5% of the total area of ​​the country, constituting one of the most important destinations for millions of local visitors and tourists from outside the country.

The country has achieved great successes in the field of preserving endangered species, propagating them and releasing them into their natural environments, consolidating the UAE’s position in the field of interest in and development of natural reserves, and its role in promoting eco-tourism.