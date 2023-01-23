Emirates Requests revealed that it had succeeded in collecting more than 3.3 million dirhams last year through customer donations using its application, equivalent to 1.9 million meals. And “Emirates Requests” cooperated with its partners from local, regional and international charities and humanitarian institutions to enable its customers to donate securely online using its electronic application, and to provide them with the opportunity to support a number of different humanitarian causes.

“The volume of donations reflects the spirit of giving instilled by the leadership in society,” said Tatiana Rahal, General Manager of Emirates Requests, adding that “giving is an essential element of the company’s values, and we are pleased to be able to take advantage of technology to do good.” Customers can make donations through the platform and throughout the year to our charitable partners, who do everything they can to ensure that donations reach those who need them most. Whatever the value of donations, they are able to make a significant positive difference in the lives of those in need.

In 2023, Talabat is looking forward to providing new charities and humanitarian causes that people can choose to support, and to continue its close cooperation with a group of leading charitable and humanitarian institutions such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Emirates Red Crescent, the World Food Program and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Refugees, Dubai Cares and Emirates Food Bank; In addition to its cooperation with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to launch the “Ramadan Heroes” initiative.

Customers can view the virtual charities on the Talabat application, either by searching for them using the search tool, or by clicking on the “Donate Now” group on the main page of the application. Donors can redeem points and donate them to registered charities.