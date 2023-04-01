Emirates Talabat announced its support for the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in the month of Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

This is the second time that the company supports Ramadan food feeding campaigns, as this year it provides users of its application to donate through simple and easy steps, with the value of a number of meals starting from 10 dirhams to 50, 100, 300 and 500 dirhams, to support the campaign “Stop a billion meals”. which seeks to combat hunger and malnutrition in the world.

Tatiana Rahal, General Manager of Emirates Requests, said that the campaign (stopping a billion meals) coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan highlights the values ​​of giving and generosity instilled by our wise leadership in society, and its relentless efforts to provide basic food aid to needy groups around the world.

The campaign seeks to provide a sustainable food safety net for the neediest groups, especially in countries that are going through challenges in providing food security, in addition to supporting and assisting the most vulnerable segments of society, especially victims of disasters, conflicts and crises around the world. It also contributes and multiplies the efforts of the UAE in promoting the global endeavor to eradicate hunger, in a way that supports the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the year 2030, in which the fight against hunger is one of the most important of its 17 goals that humanity joins efforts to achieve.