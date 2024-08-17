The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, represented by the Food Preservation Project, today launched the “From the Blessings of My Country” initiative in its second phase, “Summer Season 2,” in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, the “Thank You for Your Volunteer Giving” team, and the Rabdan Volunteer Team..

The two-day initiative harvested 14,640 kilograms of dates and agricultural products on its first day. It aims to encourage agricultural institutions and farm owners to enhance community participation by providing some of their various agricultural products to be distributed to needy and poor families, which contributes to strengthening social cohesion among the segments of society in the UAE, in addition to spreading awareness of the importance of buying and selling dates within the approved seasons, and encouraging dealing with licensed date storage and packaging centers to ensure the safety and quality of the product..

Sultan Al Shehhi, Director of the Food Preservation Project at the Emirates Red Crescent, said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM): “Today, we are present in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to receive donations from farmers in their fourth season during the dates season, the lemon season, and the summer seasonal vegetables season.”

He added: “The initiative of my country’s bounties is evidence of community solidarity. Today we obtained a large quantity of dates and summer products, which will be distributed to the needy within the country.”.

He stressed the Red Crescent’s efforts to encourage farmers and agricultural institutions to contribute to supporting poor and needy families by providing their agricultural products, especially dates, in a way that ensures their safety and quality, and its keenness to enhance awareness of the importance of purchasing dates from reliable and approved sources in support of local farmers and to preserve the health of consumers..

For his part, Badr Hassan Al Shehhi, Director of the Communication and Community Engagement Department at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “We seek to consolidate the values ​​of giving by involving farmers in the “From the Bounty of My Country” initiative and providing them with the opportunity to provide assistance to the needy and poor families by donating part of their farms’ harvest of summer crops, which consolidates the values ​​of giving and community solidarity among the segments of society.”

He added that the initiative’s activities were implemented in various locations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the aim of promoting correct practices among farmers, traders and consumers, based on the keenness of the participating parties to provide healthy and safe dates in local markets, in addition to supporting needy and chaste families in the Emirati community..

Salem Mubarak Al-Buraiki, Head of the Rabdan Volunteer Team, said: “We are present today with strategic partners from government agencies and volunteer teams to participate in this initiative by packing crops and receiving donors.”