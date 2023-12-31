The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow, Monday, to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in some coastal, northern and eastern regions, with a chance of rain during the day, and humid at night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland areas, and light to moderate winds that are active at times.

Wind movement: northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium, and the first tide occurs at 15:00, the second tide at 06:17, and the first low tide at 09:08. The second high tide is at 22:48.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to moderate and may be disturbed at night. The first tide occurs at 12:10, the second tide occurs at 01:27, the first low tide occurs at 18:37, and the second high tide occurs at 07:58.