The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science has dispelled many of the concerns and questions raised by scientists and engineers for decades about the materials that can be used in cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall in a safe manner that does not disturb the environmental balance.

In recent years, the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science has used sodium chloride/titanium dioxide (NaCl/TiO2), known as CNST, in its rain enhancement operations. This is a hygroscopic material that contains two main components.

The UAE is the only country in the world that uses this material in cloud seeding operations, after the programme successfully completed all studies related to the impact of these materials on the environment in 2017.

CNST is made from natural, environmentally and health-safe ingredients, consisting mainly of table salt, or sodium chloride (90%), and a small amount of titanium dioxide (not exceeding 10%).

Titanium dioxide acts as a thin outer layer or coating for CNST. The material can also become more reactive in rain clouds by changing its outer surface, making it more effective at lower relative humidity ranges and over wider ranges. All of the components in CNST are classified as safe and non-hazardous to the environment under safety regulations in the United States and other countries. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration does not set limits for exposure to table salt. The amount of titanium dioxide used in CNST is well below OSHA safety requirements.

Professor Linda Zou, Professor of Civil Infrastructure and Environmental Engineering at Khalifa University and a 2015 UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science first cycle awardee, led a pioneering research project to use nanotechnology to develop cloud seeding materials, postulating that many of the current cloud seeding materials, which have been in use for decades, are outdated and less effective.

Professor Linda Zou’s research results showed that in atmospheric conditions with a humidity of 100%, CNST increased the concentration of large water droplets by 300%, which is the ideal size for rainfall compared to traditional seeding materials.

The project has been patented worldwide, including by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, as an innovative application of nanotechnology in the manufacture of hygroscopic materials for cloud seeding.

Thanks to the great advances in nanotechnology and nanoscience, the scientific community can now design and engineer hygroscopic seeding materials with ideal properties, which increase the ability of water vapor condensation to stimulate rainfall more effectively.

Studies have shown that using a small amount of CNST during weather modification processes does not affect rain clouds due to the large amounts of rainwater produced by this process. Typical storms in the Arabian Peninsula, for example, produce an average of one million cubic meters of rainwater.

The amount of CNST used in rainmaking operations usually ranges between 200 and 1000 grams, and produces concentrations hundreds of times lower than the safe exposure limit. Due to its low concentration, it becomes completely harmless, which ensures the safety of rainmaking operations that use this substance and makes it environmentally friendly.

By taking advantage of the moisture-drawing properties of these compounds, hygroscopic seeding can help increase rainfall efficiency in areas experiencing drought or low rainfall, providing a vital resource for agriculture, supplementing water supplies, and enhancing ecosystems without harming the environment or public health.

• Hygroscopic pollination increases the effectiveness of rainfall in drought-prone areas.