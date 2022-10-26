The activities of “Emirates Programming” will be launched on Saturday, 29 October, in embodiment of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt October 29 of each year as a programming day, and it includes more than 70 activities, organized by about 50 A federal, governmental and private entity and institution in various parts of the country.

The Emirates Programming initiative, which launched its first cycle on October 29, 2021, coinciding with the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the first e-government in the region and the Arab world more than two decades ago, on October 29, 2001, aims to shed light on talent and expertise. To celebrate their achievements and the state’s achievements in the fields of digitization and programming, and to achieve the objectives of the national strategy for the digital economy, to enhance the country’s march towards the future.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stressed that the proactive thinking of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has strengthened the country’s position as a pioneer for the future and a global environment that incubates skills and empowers Young people with the tools of the future and modern technology solutions.

He said that the UAE Programming Day consolidates the first digital achievement in the country, celebrates the current technological achievements, and anticipates future developments, by motivating young people to adopt programming and artificial intelligence techniques, enhancing their capabilities in the areas of technological innovation, supporting their talents and employing them to form a new form of future technology and technologies. modern.

The Emirates Programming Day “Emirates Programs” is witnessing more than 70 events, organized by about 50 federal, governmental and private entities and institutions in various parts of the country, including meetings, meetings, workshops, competitions, hackathons for programming and various events. Programming and creating new ideas, to motivate community members to learn programming, and to introduce them to the primary role of programming in facilitating the life of society and developing the world, and its role in accelerating the world’s journey to the future.

Emirates Programming Day focuses on strengthening the programming community and providing an opportunity to provide an effective platform for programmers to exchange experiences, knowledge and programming skills, in qualitative and distinct opportunities for the community to involve them in the industry and design of the digital economy based on innovation and modern technology, and build their programming capabilities and artificial intelligence technology.

Allocating a programming day translates the efforts of the UAE government to complete the process of development and comprehensive digital transformation, and the efforts of the National Program for Programmers to help talented people master the programming language and excel in it, and motivate them to be ready to deal with the requirements of the future with high efficiency, a translation of the UAE’s directions included in the document of the ten new principles that It focuses on investing in human capital, developing education, attracting talent, and retaining professionals, to enhance the country’s digital, technical and scientific excellence, and build the best and most active economy in the world.

