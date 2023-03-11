Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The main race of the first round of the UAE Powerboat Championship, “Category Three”, will start in the capital, Abu Dhabi, at 3:30 pm on Sunday afternoon on the “breakwater”, organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

The boats of this ancient and classic category are launched again on the waters of Abu Dhabi, with a strong competition between the participating boats to win the race title, and to score the first balance of points during the season, to compete for the championship title.

The most prominent participants come through the challenge, with the participation of the “Abu Dhabi 5” boat, led by Majed Al Mansouri and Rashid Al Tayer, the “Abu Dhabi 4” boat, led by Faleh Al Mansouri and Sean Torrente, the “Fazza” boat, led by Aref Al Zafin and Nader bin Hindi, and the “Q8” boat, led by Abdul Latif Al Omani. Badr Al-Dosari, in addition to the “Axum Marine” boat, led by Dimitri Fandushev and Michael Katashev, and all of these names are champions in speedboat races and title holders over the past years and seasons.

The competition started with the free trials of the participating boats on Friday, and the Abu Dhabi 4 boat excelled by achieving the best time in the race track, after covering the distance in 2:39:631 seconds, which is the time that the rest of the participating boats did not break for an hour and a half. They are timed free trials.

The “Sunday” boats will start according to their results in the kilometer race, in an ideal atmosphere in terms of weather and climate, along the Abu Dhabi Corniche and the longitudinal path that ends at the finish line in front of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

For his part, Majid Al Mansouri, captain of the Abu Dhabi 5 boat, welcomed the return of the classic championship back to the agenda of the marine championships, stressing that it will attract a greater number of participants in the upcoming rounds, and stressed that the competition through the strong challenge will be great to reach the first positions in the race, and he said: We will see competition Great and record speeds on the race track to achieve the first positions today.

For his part, Kuwaiti contestant Abdul Latif Al-Omani welcomed the return of the championship and competition again in the capital Abu Dhabi through the championship, stressing that the race here is always different and distinct.

He said: We are happy to return again to compete in Abu Dhabi, and also to participate on the race track on Al-Kasir, and we have equipped and prepared for the race, and are ready to present strong competition in the race.