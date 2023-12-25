Emirates Post Group Company, in cooperation with Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, announced the launch of the first edition of the 52nd Union Day stamps, designed with generative artificial intelligence, in an event organized by it in the presence of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, and among A publication that embodies the group’s efforts to integrate technological innovations with the country’s rich cultural heritage. The Computer Vision Department at the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence designed the commemorative stamps, which represent digital paintings bearing the country's most prominent landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Burj Khalifa, along with symbols that reflect the country's commitment to sustainability.

Omar Sultan Al Olama stressed that the UAE government is adopting a comprehensive digital transformation approach, and employing artificial intelligence solutions in its various areas of work and initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s leadership and its advanced global position in adopting, developing and employing advanced technology to serve its future goals and the quality of life of its society.