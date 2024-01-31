Emirates Post Group Company launched its new corporate identity under the brand “7X”, as part of its new strategy aimed at enabling it to lead the trade, transport and logistics sectors, during a ceremony held in Madinat Jumeirah in the Emirate of Dubai.

The name 7X carries a symbolic meaning, as it represents the connection of the seven emirates of the country to the seven continents across the seven seas, and it also reinforces the group’s commitment to empowering a world that is always in motion.

This move comes in line with the ambitious five-year strategy centered around operational excellence and digital transformation, focusing on customer needs, enhancing strategic partnerships and sustainable growth.

7X's new strategy seeks to achieve a strong return on investments in all projects, through the companies operating under its umbrella, which are Emirates Post, Vent X, and the Electronic Document Center.

The new strategy focuses on innovation and digital technology to provide a package of advanced solutions in the trade, transport and logistics sectors to build an effective, dynamic and future-ready system.

This strategy aims to enhance growth by adopting a business model that embodies the pillars of the group's strategy: empowerment, transformation and expansion.

Badr Salim Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of 7X, said: “By launching the new strategy and corporate identity “7X”, we aim to connect and empower a world that is always in motion, deriving our vision from the global position that the UAE enjoys and its pivotal role as a link between all parts of the world, and this comes The step strengthens our leadership in supporting the national economy, so that we form the driving force in the global market to accelerate and ensure the sustainability of the growth of the trade, transportation and logistics sector. Our goal is to enable and accelerate our business and enhance its interconnectedness and sustainability, as well as establishing the highest standards of excellence.”

The new strategy aspires to consolidate the company's global presence and make a positive impact in the communities it serves. The brand seeks to dedicate the company's contribution to achieving the UAE's vision of building smart societies by establishing a global network that employs technology and cooperative efforts to raise the efficiency of operations at the global level.

This strategy sets new standards in speed, reliability and transparency for express and parcel delivery businesses. The group meets the changing demands of the market by combining shipping, postal and parcel services with financial technology solutions, revolutionizing the sector.

For his part, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Ashram, CEO of 7X Group, said: “With this historic step, we begin a new chapter in our journey under the umbrella of the 7X brand, as we reflect our deep commitment to providing a distinguished experience to customers, increasing their satisfaction and enriching their experiences. Our long-standing heritage and our growing experience in the Emirates and the region have been “Always a pillar of our economic and social development, keeping pace with the national vision in the field of digitization, e-commerce, logistics, and financial integration. We pledge to continue our technological and sustainability investments, emphasizing our environmental responsibility and our keenness to innovate to keep pace with market transformations.”

Al-Ashram added: “Our new strategy aims to strengthen core operations and increase their stability, with a focus on operational excellence through improved efficiency and productivity. This strategy not only highlights the expansion and diversification of our portfolio, but also expresses our determination to lead innovation in an ever-changing sector.”

The group contributes to enhancing economic growth and contributing to environmental responsibility and social well-being by adopting innovation approaches and sustainable practices. 7X enhances the connectivity, flexibility and inclusiveness of the global trade and logistics sector by concluding more strategic partnerships and continuing to invest in digitalization projects.