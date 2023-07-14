The Emirates Post Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, has announced the dates for a competition to design a postage stamp that includes the efforts of youth that celebrates the country’s role in climate change and sustainability.

The competition workshops will be held in Abu Dhabi on the 17th of July, and in Dubai on the 19th of July, in conjunction with the summer camp activities program of the Ministry of Culture and Youth. This comes after the successful launch of the first workshops in Ajman on the 12th of July.

The initiative contributes to enhancing the awareness of the younger generation of the importance of commemorative stamps, and introduces them to the standards and characteristics of their design. The competition to design a commemorative postal stamp reflects the Emirates Post Group’s commitment to empowering young people and motivating them to leave their mark with a creative methodology and on a global scale, by giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents within an international platform.

The group will continue to accept stamp designs submitted via the link https://airtable.com/shrhqaIqH483sWa4o, until July 28. The designs will be evaluated by specialists, the best three designs will be selected, and their designers will be awarded cash prizes.