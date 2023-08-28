The Emirates Post Group, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union, announced the launch of a distinctive commemorative stamp to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, which comes this year under the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow”.

The stamp symbolizes pride in the unique journey of Emirati women and celebrates their inspiring contributions and sacrifices for the development and progress of the UAE. This step comes within the framework of the group’s firm commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati women, and its endeavor to document the most prominent events in the country’s history.

Nora Al-Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said: We are pleased, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, to celebrate the great role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in supporting and empowering the dear daughter of Zayed. . On this happy day, every woman in the United Arab Emirates cannot help but express how much we are proud and proud of Her Highness, for all the support and care she has provided and continues to provide to Emirati women.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, added: “Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak led the process of empowering Emirati women from the first moments of the founding of the UAE, to achieve impressive achievements, after Her Highness set specific and clear goals for the work of the General Women’s Union, to advance women’s issues and empower them in the country.” Enhancing gender balance, which is a priority in the national agenda.

Al-Suwaidi continued that Emirati women have a record full of historical achievements, whose interpretation and narration extends beyond the pioneering successes through which inspiring success stories of ambition, will, excellence and leadership in all fields were written. Meanings in building a person, appreciating women and preserving their rights, and giving them a real opportunity to invest in their creative energies, within an approach based on benefiting from the diversity of skills and experiences and directing them in a way that contributes to achieving comprehensive and integrated economic, social, cultural and human development.

Her Excellency praised the Emirates Post Group’s initiative to launch a distinctive commemorative stamp to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, which comes within the framework of their continuous efforts and unwavering cooperation to support women and enhance their presence in the nation’s development process.

For his part, Abdullah Mohammed Al Ashram, CEO of the Emirates Post Group, said: We extend our highest thanks and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, and we highly appreciate the great efforts made by her. The General Women’s Union to launch this distinctive memorial stamp.

He added that the special nature of Emirati Women’s Day embodies the firm commitment to supporting and appreciating the pioneering role of Emirati women in various fields of society, stressing the role of Emirati women in achieving sustainable development, and the commitment to providing an encouraging environment for Emirati women to achieve their full potential.

In conjunction with Emirati Women’s Day, the Emirates Post Group organized a series of events that highlight the role and achievements of Emirati women. A dialogue session was organized with Dr. Hessa Lootah, the first Emirati female director in the UAE, to share her experience and achievements and discuss the opportunities and challenges she faced.

The group also launched a special postcard for this occasion, bearing within it a greeting message from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, to the daughters of the Emirates. It was shared with a number of government and private agencies. This card expresses the spirit of renewal and connection to cultural heritage through a woman wearing Emirati dress photographed Emirati creative Alia Sultan Al Joker. The oldest employee of the Emirates Post Group, Ms. Kholoud Makki, who started her career with the Post in 1992 and is still continuing her giving, was also honored.

The Emirates Post Group is keen to provide commemorative stamps in all Emirates Post customer happiness centers, and they can also be obtained by visiting the Emirates Post online store www.emiratespostshop.ae.

