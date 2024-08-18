Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE’s seaports have achieved qualitative leaps and record achievements that have strongly contributed to the country’s commercial and economic renaissance and strengthened its position as a strategic player and a major driver of global trade.

The country’s ports have transformed from being mere local shipping stations to global centres, and an important tool for driving the growth of the national economy and supporting the policy of diversifying sources of income, in addition to their major role in the leadership journey led by the UAE on the global maritime map to reach the ranks of the world’s leading maritime centres.

The UAE has the strongest network of seaports that connect it to the rest of the countries in the region and the world, starting from the ports affiliated with “Abu Dhabi Ports” and “DP World”, in addition to the important seaports in Fujairah and Sharjah, and the various emirates of the country, where its strategic location at the crossroads of global shipping routes has contributed to it being a global center for maritime business.

In addition to its natural resources, the state is constantly seeking to develop and advance the sector, which is a fundamental pillar of its national economy.

The UAE continues to set many records in global competitiveness indicators in the maritime sector, as the country’s ports were ranked among the top ten global ports in terms of container handling volume, and came in third place globally in facilitating seaborne trade and supplying ship fuel, and in fifth place globally among the most important international maritime centers.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, the UAE ranked fourth globally among the top 30 performing economies in the speed of ship handling and shipping via dry bulk carriers, and sixth in the shipping and ship handling performance index for tankers in terms of ship arrivals and average value.

The country’s ports also rank among the best global rankings in terms of cargo handling volumes, ship movements, speed of completion of work, and harnessing modern technology in operational processes. The country is ranked 13th globally and first in the Middle East in terms of the strength of maritime transport fleets, and first regionally in the index of connectivity between seaports.

According to the World Shipping Council, two of the world’s 50 largest container ports are located in the UAE, and the country’s seaports account for about 60% of the total volume of container and cargo handling destined for the GCC countries. The country also includes 12 commercial seaports, in addition to oil ports.

trade link

Abu Dhabi Ports Group is one of the world’s main drivers of trade, industry and logistics, and forms a link between Abu Dhabi and the rest of the world. Its portfolio includes 28 terminals and a presence in more than 50 countries. Its portfolio includes major ports, including Khalifa Port, which is distinguished by its deep waters, extensive international network and strategic location, linking Europe and the West with the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and Zayed Port, which has been expanded in recent years to include tourism, in addition to being a gateway for the transit of bulk and floating goods, making it one of the largest commercial ports in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Ports’ portfolio also includes Fujairah Ports, which is strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz and provides a major link between the trade routes between the East and the West, in addition to being a major centre for international trade, in addition to the Free Port, Musaffah Port, Mafraq Port, Sila Port, Delma Port and Shahama Port.