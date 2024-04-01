From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/04/2024 – 12:58

The airline Emirates, based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, announced, on April 1st, on its social networks, a mega project for the construction of a 380-storey development and even its own airport. The ad, which deceived portals and followers on the internet, however, is a joke by the company in reference to April Fools' Day.

+Airbus signs US$6 billion deal with Emirates Airline for 15 aircraft at Dubai Airshow

According to the company's post on Instagram and on from residents to the development's airport. The residences would open on February 31, 2024 (a date that does not exist in the usual calendar).

Some followers even believed Emirates' announcement. One of them even asked: “Where can I get the information about buying an apartments here?. In translation into Portuguese, the phrase would describe something like “where can I get more information about buying apartments here?”.

International websites also published articles about the announcement considering the possibility, despite the company explaining in its post information that disagrees with reality.

Although the announcement was made in jest, the post coincides with an upward trend in the premium housing sector in Dubai, which has seen growth of 410% in the last decade, with independent projects now accounting for up to 54% of the market, compared to 22% in previous years according to a recent report by Global Branded Residences (GBR).

Instagram will load in the frontend.

It's not the first time that Emirates 'jokes' on April Fools' Day

On April 1, 2002, Emirates joined in on the mystical date by releasing a curious video in which its flight attendants carried out food delivery services around the planet.

Using its global flight network, “Emireats”, as the company called the service in reference to similar ones such as “Ubereats”, employees dressed as flight attendants would make international food deliveries, allowing the customer to place the order at an establishment from another country.

In the recording released at the time, Emirates shows a couple in Dubai ordering from a pizzeria in Rome, starting the marathon in which a company flight attendant leaves to pick up the pizza.