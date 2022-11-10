Alarm for an Emirates flight in the skies of Italy. A passenger considered “suspicious” has triggered the alert at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” for two flights operated by Emirates to New York and Dubai. This was reported by the Greek daily Ekathimerini explaining that after the report the flight to Dubai was blocked and passengers were subjected to rigorous security checks. The newspaper reports that nothing suspicious has been identified.

Flight EK209 to New York was ordered to return to Athens when it was flying over Sardinia. The plane was flying off the east coast of Sardinia when, at the height of San Teodoro, it began to fly over the island. Arriving in the skies of Sassari, he turned over there at least three times and it is not excluded that a forced stop was planned in the nearby airport of Alghero. Only then could the order to return to the Athens airport have come.