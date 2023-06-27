Hussein Al-Hammadi (Makkah Al-Mukarramah)

Yesterday, the pilgrims of the UAE completed the pilgrimage’s greatest pillar by standing on the level of Arafah, supplicating the Almighty God to accept their rituals and respond to their prayers.

Since the early morning, the pilgrims of the state began to arrive at their camp in Upper Arafah under the supervision of the Office of State Pilgrims Affairs and in coordination with the Hajj campaigns, as well as in coordination with the concerned authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, affirmed the safety of all UAE pilgrims while performing the rituals and standing at Arafah.

He said: From the pure level of Arafat, specifically from the UAE pilgrims camp, I reassure everyone that the country’s pilgrims are fine, healthy and safe.

Al-Kaabi added: Praise be to God, on the morning of the day of Arafah, the arrival of all our pilgrims to the camp, who performed the noon prayer, were complete, and they were praying to God Almighty to protect His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, his deputies and brothers, the rulers of the Emirates and his faithful crown prince, with mercy. On Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul,

He added: We extend our thanks to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its distinguished and advanced services in serving the pilgrims.

He pointed out that the pilgrims were dispatched to Muzdalifah according to the plan drawn up in coordination with the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where they complete the rest of the rituals.

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, thanked our wise leadership for the attention it gives to the pilgrims of the UAE. And all the institutions that are working in full swing to ensure the comfort of all pilgrims coming to the Sacred House of God.

He added: The pilgrims of the UAE have been accommodated in the camps, and they are well and safe, and they are performing the rituals on this solemn day, the day of Arafah, and they are preparing to complete their rituals, such as tafwej in Muzdalifah, stoning the Jamarat, and circumambulation.