Dubai (WAM)

The Government Games Organizing Committee announced that the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation “Emarat” has joined as a golden partner for the fourth edition of the “Government Games”, one of the most prominent collective events on the sports agenda in Dubai, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Ahed Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, from 2 to 5 March 2023.

The sponsorship of the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation “Emarat” stems from its keenness to promote the healthy and unique lifestyle that characterizes Dubai. .

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), confirmed that the Foundation’s sponsorship of government games reflects its commitment to the health and well-being of society through integrated sports and health initiatives and programmes.

He said: “We strongly support the message of the government games, and we are confident that this sponsorship will encourage all employees in local and federal government agencies and the private sector to expand their participation in this major sporting event to overcome the challenges and win the grand prize, and it will also encourage community members to adopt healthy and sporty lifestyles.” sound.”

For his part, Marwan bin Issa, Director of Government Games, confirmed that national institutions play an important role in improving the health and well-being of community members through their sponsorship of sporting events and occasions. And the strong support through which the Foundation stands behind the events and activities that enhance Dubai’s global position.

It is worth noting that the government games enjoyed, during the past three editions, a wide local, regional and global participation that exceeded 3,000 participation from government employees and community groups.

The government games aim to highlight the importance of sport in achieving a significant positive impact on the psychological, physical and mental health of individuals and to achieve communication between institutions and cities through sports competitions.