The General Command of the Ras Al Khaimah Police signed a cooperation agreement with the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah and the Emirates Parking Company, under which the latter will undertake the management and operation of the vehicle storage yard in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and provide services for removing and transporting all abandoned, abandoned and violating vehicles in the emirate, in a way that reflects the reputation of the Ras Al Khaimah Police. The leading company and the high-quality services it provides. The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, the Acting Director General of the Public Resources Authority, Maysoon Mohammed Al Dahab, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Managing Director. For the Emirates, Abdullah Matar Al-Mannai.

Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, said that the signing of the agreement comes within the framework of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with various local governmental and private agencies, and to build a distinguished partnership in the areas of joint work to develop and enhance the operations of transporting all abandoned and abandoned vehicles. The violation in the emirate is in the interest of society and contributes to enhancing the cultural and aesthetic appearance of the emirate, praising the distinguished strategic partnership with Emirates Parking, and the great experience and advanced capabilities it possesses in the field of providing vehicle transportation services.

For her part, Acting Director General of the Public Resources Authority, Maysoon Mohammed Al-Dhahab, indicated that the agreement greatly supports the strategic directions of the Authority in terms of providing all forms of support to the private sector at the level of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in order to improve the level of services and benefit from the investment and economic opportunities available for growth and prosperity, as well as Contributing effectively to the economic growth of the emirate.

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Emirates Parking, Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, stated that the signing of the agreement comes in light of the growing strategic partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, which reflects the growing confidence in the company’s performance and services, stressing the endeavor of Emirates Parking to enhance fruitful cooperation with various agencies and institutions. government, police and security services and work to invest their expertise in the field of vehicle transportation services, praising the pioneering efforts made by the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command to enhance the quality of life for the UAE community and preserve lives and property.

Al-Mannai stressed Emirates Parking’s keenness to harness all its expertise and energies to develop joint operations with the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police according to the highest levels, and to provide the best services, especially in light of the company’s fleet of vehicles equipped with the latest equipment, remote communications devices and surveillance cameras. In addition to its qualified technical and administrative staff trained in accordance with the highest local and international practices, which ensures speed in providing vehicle displacement and transportation services, in addition to high efficiency and professionalism in the management and operation of the vehicle preservation yard in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Emirates Parking is the first specialized company in the Emirates to innovate a system that facilitates the procedures for reserving vehicles for government agencies and customers, as it includes fully equipped yards equipped with the latest programs and smart systems, and an integrated security system consisting of a specialized team of security personnel and surveillance cameras throughout its various parts and gates, in addition to Providing a service to insure vehicles in impoundment yards against fire and theft. The data collected from impoundment operations is also used to train artificial intelligence models with the aim of improving the efficiency of the services provided, ensuring that tasks are carried out efficiently and effectively, developing logistical services, and enhancing the customer’s journey.

