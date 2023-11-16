Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “We plan to deploy our A350 aircraft to serve a range of new markets, including long-haul missions of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai, and we will work, in close cooperation, “With Airbus and Rolls-Royce to ensure the best operational efficiency of our aircraft and the best flying experience for our customers.”

The first A350 is scheduled to join the Emirates fleet in August 2024.

Under the new order, Emirates will continue to receive A350 aircraft until 2028.

With the order for an additional 95 Boeing aircraft on the first day of the Dubai Air Show, Emirates’ total orders now reach 310 new wide-body aircraft.

Emirates currently operates a full fleet of wide-body aircraft, consisting of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. From its main hub in Dubai, the carrier serves more than 140 cities on six continents, providing its customers with award-winning services on the ground and in the air.