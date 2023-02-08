The Emirates Oncology Society called on all people over the age of forty to have an early examination for cancer, stressing that recovery from the disease is primarily linked to early detection of the disease, especially since the disease is one of the main causes of death in the Gulf countries.

Professor Hamid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society, who is also the Rapporteur of the Gulf Cancer Society, explained that cancer has become a curable disease far from the old concepts and terminology entrenched in the minds of society, and there are millions of patients around the world who have recovered from cancer and enjoy a normal life after receive appropriate treatment.

Al Shamsi warned of the increasing rates of disease globally and in the Gulf due to the absence of a culture of early examination, especially since the disease is a silent disease that may affect the patient without clear symptoms in its early stages, and stressed that treatment for all cancers is available in all Gulf countries with very high efficiency.

In a press statement, on the sidelines of the closing activities of the eighth Gulf Cancer Awareness Week, Al Shamsi called on all people over the age of forty to go to approved health centers in their countries to start early examinations for cancer of all kinds, especially cancers of the breast, cervix, colon, prostate, and lung for smokers.

He continued, “It is recommended to start screening for colon cancer at the age of forty in both sexes, breast cancer at the age of forty, prostate cancer at the age of fifty, and cervical cancer at the age of 25 for married women and the age of 50 for smokers of both sexes,” noting that it is a misconception among many that early cancer screening is necessary. Only if the patient has a family history of cancer or symptoms.

The Gulf Union for Cancer Control recently concluded the eighth Gulf Week for Cancer Awareness in the Gulf States, which is organized by the Union in cooperation with several medical associations and organizations in the Gulf countries.