The President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Rapporteur of the Gulf Society of Oncology, Professor Hamid Al Shamsi, stated that completely cutting out the consumption of “aspartame” – the most common artificial sweetener – is the best option, but if a person cannot eat it in moderation, according to the amount allowed by the US Food and Drug Administration, which is 50 milligrams per kilogram of body.

He stressed that several studies conducted on mice showed that the consumption of this substance in large quantities alone causes cancer, pointing out that this information is consistent with the conclusion of studies conducted in France years ago that linked excessive consumption of aspartame to the incidence of various types of cancer.

There was a state of anxiety on social media after the World Health Organization announced that it intends to identify “aspartame”, one of the most popular artificial sweeteners in the world, as a possible carcinogen.

The organization said in a statement that one of its arms (the International Agency for Research on Cancer) is preparing for the first time to classify “aspartame” as a possible carcinogen, starting from this July.

And WHO added that the “International Agency for Research on Cancer” will evaluate the possible carcinogenic effect of “aspartame”, and then the Joint FAO-WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives will update its exercise related to assessing the risks of “aspartame”, including Review of acceptable daily intake and assessment of dietary exposure to aspartame.

While Al Shamsi confirmed that soft drinks containing “aspartame” contain approximately 200 milligrams, and therefore in order to reach the maximum allowable daily limit, he must drink 17 packages of diet soft drinks, and this, of course, is almost impossible, stressing that the warning exists, and the person faces danger. It is real when these quantities are consumed in a high manner for long periods of time, often years.

He added, “This issue is not new to us as specialists.” He demanded not to give in to anxiety because red meat is also classified by the World Cancer Research Organization as part of the “aspartame” category, stressing the need to consume moderate amounts of the aforementioned substance and follow healthy diets.

For his part, family medicine consultant, Dr. Adel Saeed Sajwani, said that there are studies that appear daily, but much of our daily food may contain carcinogenic substances, so when you eat chicken or meat and it is exposed to fire; Barbecue may contain carcinogens, as well as processed meats and heavily roasted coffee.

Sajwani added: “We hope to refrain from these things, but if you do not abstain, they can be consumed in moderation. For example, you must eat about 20 diet gas cans to suffer harm, or eat a kilogram of meat on your own, and of course leaving it completely is better, but non-diet drinks full of sugars may cause harm.” Many diseases, such as obesity that causes cancer, so we should not be too concerned.