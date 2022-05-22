The Emirates Oncology Society called for a national plan to combat cancer in the country, to reduce the incidence and death rates resulting from the disease, as it is the third leading cause of death in the country, the most prominent of which is the presence of accurate data and a reliable cancer record.

The President of the Emirates Cancer Society, Professor of Oncology at the University of Sharjah, Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, said that the society had recently published a scientific research in (mdpi), a scientific journal specialized in publishing and documenting scientific studies and research, discussing a proposal for a national plan to combat cancer, pointing to Recent research and studies indicate that cancer is the third cause of death in the country, after cardiovascular diseases and accidents.

In his published research, Al Shamsi stated that the UAE is characterized by many positive elements for treating cancer patients, including the strong infrastructure of the health sector, the international expertise that the country is keen to attract in the field of oncology, in addition to devices and equipment, accelerating the registration of modern drugs for the treatment of cancer, and supporting Scientific research to develop its treatments, and to train Emirati doctors in oncology and cancers in major international universities.

He stated that the most important challenges facing the country in dealing with various cancer diseases lie in the lack of community awareness and society’s acceptance of early cancer screening, noting that “the rate of demand for early screening is very low, compared to European countries.” He added, “The other challenge is the late diagnosis, because the majority of patients do not see the doctor when symptoms are present.”

The scientific research included recommendations and proposals for a national cancer treatment plan, most notably the presence of accurate data and a reliable cancer registry.

He said that the goals are to reduce the incidence, control deaths from cancer, improve the quality of life for patients, and focus on health education, prevention, early detection, rapid diagnosis, facilitating treatment, continuity of care, performance evaluation, workforce training, and scientific research in the field of cancer.

On his part, Dr. Saeed Al-Rifai, a consultant oncologist and cancer at the Emirates Cancer Society, stated that there is a need to improve the cancer record, and to invest efforts in preventive oncology treatment.

He said that the plan includes improving and expanding the cancer registry, investing efforts in preventive tumor treatment, integrating knowledge, technological development and new drugs in accordance with international data and guidelines based on scientific experiences, and that we, as doctors, researchers and service providers, strive to develop and implement pathways and guidelines, with continuous monitoring of performance and quality using Key performance indicators.

He stressed the need to expand efforts to care for cancer patients with the participation of all parties, provide cancer services in an equitable and affordable manner, attract qualified workforce, improve their knowledge through training and continuing education, monitor their performance, and obtain international accreditations by well-known international organizations to maintain the path of progress in the field of cancer. and tumors in the UAE.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

