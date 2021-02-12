What are the most beautiful dreams when they become a reality that shines throughout the homeland, and how beautiful is the contemplation, thinking and study of the past to be a beacon to guide us in the present, and to paint the future for us. Nahyan, may God rest his soul, with the team of space scientists in 1976, we pause before this meeting, at a time when the founding leader was building a new country, in which the focus is on national development, including education, health, housing, infrastructure, and other projects that serve the state Haditha, around this time we found the founding leader drawing a dream called space.

After decades, this dream did not pass, as our wise leadership adopted it, which foresaw the future, and made the space industry and exploring the Red Planet one of the priorities of the national agenda, and even a basic pillar in the UAE Centennial 2071, and yesterday the nation, the Arab nation and the world lived in the first stage of the resumption of civilization The Arab culture promised by the UAE is a civilization that raises the values ​​and dignity of mankind, and opens the door to the horizons of knowledge and creativity for young people and new generations.

The success of the “Hope Probe” in reaching its goal and desired orbit in the Red Planet, and the happiness and happiness that this historic moment has shaped, and the inspiration for hope and positivity in the hearts, will remain an original axis for launching an unprecedented Emirati renaissance in the history of the region and the world. The UAE has succeeded, With the grace of God Almighty, then the vision of the wise leadership and the greatness of the people of the Emirates, that the first word is written on the forehead of Mars, in which the first chapter of a new epic of civilizational renaissance, national creativity, human advancement, tolerance and coexistence, which the UAE has excelled in drawing creative models for. The ninth of February 2021 will remain an eternal day in our history in the United Arab Emirates, and indeed in the history of all Arabs and humankind, a day when a creative vision succeeded, stepping towards a bright future outside the boundaries of space and time; A future that brings humanity together in prosperity, growth and prosperity, and opens the eyes, minds and hearts of the creative forearms of the sons and daughters of the nation to scientific giving, research excellence, and boundless projects and studies related to the red planet, its nature, terrain and atmosphere, and life on the forehead of Mars. The arrival of the “probe of hope” to the red planet is not the end of the journey. Rather, it is the true beginning of a world of science, imagination and knowledge. Welcome to the red planet.

– The homeland, the Arab nation and the whole world lived the first stage of the resumption of Arab civilization.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

