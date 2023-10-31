Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, witnessed the launch of the fourth edition of the “Emirates of Safety” event held under the patronage of His Highness, organized by the “Security Industry Regulatory Agency”, in cooperation with the company “UXE”. », Its goal is to celebrate the gains of security and prosperity in the country, and to highlight the pioneering role of the institution in maintaining the security and safety of society, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, Awad Hader Al Muhairi.

The event will continue until the second of November at Dubai Mall Zabeel, the official sponsor of the event, and aims to attract participants from the government and private sectors, in addition to the general public of all categories, to participate in its various activities and events, in continuation of the approach that the event has followed since its first session in celebrating. With the blessing of security, stability and prosperity that have made the UAE one of the best countries in the world and the most attractive for talents, creators, major business institutions and those seeking to achieve success in various fields, in addition to the distinguished position it has achieved as a major center on the world map for investment, tourism and trade.

This edition of “Emirates Safety” is launched in cooperation with a group of partners, including: Flydubai and Emirates NBD, the two strategic partners of the campaign. The event includes a variety of activities and competitions for participants from government and private institutions, in addition to visitors from the public, including many individual and group physical and mental challenges, with the aim of creating opportunities through which the spirit of cooperation and teamwork can be developed, in light of the experience of establishing the union of the UAE, and the challenges that accompanied it. Its establishment, which the founding fathers were able to overcome and overcome, in fulfillment of a dream that turned into a historic achievement that caught the attention of the world and received all appreciation.

The event also includes a series of challenges inspired by popular Emirati games, such as the Emirates Ship Challenge, the Union Rope, and others, which were innovatively designed by EM Code Technology.

Executive Director of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, Khalifa Ibrahim Al-Sulais, expressed his pride in the continued success of “Emirates of Safety” with the launch of the fourth edition of the event, noting the importance of the event in highlighting the vital role of the security sector in Dubai, and promoting community messages related to security and safety.

Al-Sulais stressed that “Emirates of Safety” is one of the most important national events that the Foundation is keen to organize, expressing his deep thanks and appreciation to the event’s sponsors and partners who praised their role in the success of its goals, pointing out the importance of community participation in successive sessions of the event, to determine the contributions and impact. This is a vital sector in society.

He concluded by saying: “Emirates of Safety was launched for the first time in 2018, with the aim of highlighting the role of the private security sector in providing security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai, and highlighting the role of the security sector, as the final output of this vital sector is intangible, not tangible. Hence the idea of ​​the event came in order to enhance community participation within a series of activities through which the desired messages can be conveyed. As part of the organization’s idea and aspiration for the best and to continue the path of success, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency is organizing the fourth edition of (Emirates of Safety) in the heart of Dubai, targeting a larger number of participants and aspiring to highlight the security role.”

The launch of the fourth edition of the “Emirates of Safety” event was attended by the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, the Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services in the Civil Defense, Major General Jamal bin Adid Al Muhairi, and the Director of the Transportation Security Department, Brigadier General Obaid Al Hathboor. And the Secretary-General of the Dubai Border Security Council, Omar Ali Salem Al-Adidi.

