The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced the completion of the process of loading fuel into the reactor of the fourth station within the Barakah nuclear energy plants in accordance with the requirements of local regulations and the highest international standards, after the issuance of the operating license for the fourth station to the corporation’s operational arm, Nawah Energy Company, by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, which is This is an important step towards the full operation of the four Barakah stations, which are the largest single source of clean electricity in the region.

The three plants at Barakah, which have been in commercial operation for three years, produce more than 30 terawatt hours of carbon-free electricity throughout the year.

Once the fourth station is commercially operational, it will raise the total clean electricity production capacity in the Barakah stations to 5.6 gigawatts, providing more than 40 terawatts of clean electricity to the UAE’s electricity network every year, which is equivalent to 25% of the country’s electricity needs. In addition to reducing millions of tons of carbon emissions, the main cause of climate change.

The operating teams at the Barakah stations will implement a comprehensive program of tests, before the start of operation of the Fourth Station reactor, as all tests are conducted under the continuous supervision of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation. After connecting the Fourth Station to the state electricity grid, the operating teams will continue the process of gradually raising the energy levels in the reactor, which will Known as “bottom-up energy testing”, each stage of the test will be continuously monitored and tested until the maximum electricity production is reached, followed by commercial operation of the plant several months later, in accordance with local regulatory requirements and the highest international safety and quality standards.

Barakah plants play a pivotal role in accelerating the process of reducing the carbon footprint in the energy sector in the country, especially reducing the carbon footprint of heavy industries and sectors where this is difficult.

With the start of operation of the fourth plant in 2024 as planned, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation's strategy focuses on enhancing the country's investments in the nuclear energy sector, and cooperating closely with major global partners and technology companies to explore and select the appropriate technology and meet the growing demand for clean electricity.

Within the framework of this strategy, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation recently launched the “Advanced Program for Nuclear Energy Technologies,” which aims to develop and use the latest technology in the nuclear energy sector, which enhances the pioneering role of the United Arab Emirates in the global process of transition to energy sources. Clean and achieve climate neutrality.

As the Barakah plants approach full operation, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is focusing its efforts on evaluating the latest technologies in the areas of mini-reactors and smaller reactors, to produce steam, hydrogen and ammonia, in addition to the heat used in industrial processes. For this, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is cooperating with… Local partners to identify ways to use these advanced technologies, and with partners around the world to select technology and collaborate on related projects.

The Barakah plants, which play a fundamental role in the international nuclear energy sector, include four “APR-1400” reactors, making them one of the largest nuclear energy facilities in the world. They play a major role in the country’s journey to transition to clean energy sources and reach… Climate neutrality by 2050, especially since the stations have become the largest source of environmentally friendly electricity in the region, and are leading efforts to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.