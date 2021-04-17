Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ago University, a leading research institution based in Gyeonggi-do Province in South Korea. The MoU provides a framework for cooperation in research, development and innovation in the energy sector.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Park Hyung Jo, President of Ago University. The memorandum of understanding strengthens the continuous cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and South Korea in the fields of research and development, which leads to strengthening the relationship between the two countries and opening doors to new opportunities in various fields in the energy sector in both countries.

The memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s long-term strategy to invest in research and development to support the process of continuous development and innovation in the peaceful nuclear energy sector, in addition to supporting the application of nuclear energy expertise and technologies in other related sectors.