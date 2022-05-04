Dr. Suhail Al-Roken, a consultant neurologist and president of the Emirates Neurological Society, confirmed that the age rate of stroke in the country is 20 years less than the peoples of Europe and America, as the percentage of patients in the country in the age group of less than 45 years is 50%, compared to 65 years in Europe.

Al-Roken explained to “Emirates Today” that according to the latest studies conducted in the country, approximately 12,000 people suffer from stroke annually, while the World Health Organization has determined the acceptable incidence in countries to be between 125 and 150 people per 100,000 population.

And he demanded the need to issue strict laws that determine the proportions of salt in food, and to oblige restaurants and food manufacturers to use them, as the proportion of salts in foods should not exceed 1.2 grams per day, equivalent to half a teaspoon, especially since salts raise blood pressure, and thus may lead to cerebral clots

He pointed out that the most prominent causes of stroke are high blood pressure and diabetes, which are spreading in early age groups between 30 and 40 years, while these diseases spread among the peoples of Europe and America in the age group between 60 and 70 years.

He continued, “The lack of control in vascular diseases is one of the main causes of stroke, such as high levels of cholesterol and fats in the blood, in addition to lack of exercise, which in turn leads to an increase in obesity, and then arterial diseases.”

Al-Roken stressed the need to prepare a national plan to combat the diseases that cause strokes, especially that the rates of infection are a warning that requires attention and confrontation before it escalates.

He explained that the rates of stroke in the UAE are alarming, especially that 50% of the injured are in the productive and working age, while the injury is concentrated in about 80% globally, aged 70 and over.

He stressed the need to increase early screening centers for diseases that cause strokes, as well as establish more medical units specialized in stroke in hospitals, which would speed up and improve the results obtained by the patient from treatment, which calls for providing multidisciplinary teams with advanced technology that helps them manage infected patients. It also enables the integration of telemedicine and digital health tools into the health care system, facilitates the transfer of medical case files, and helps improve Health care in general.

The main causes of disability

Dr. Suhail Al-Roken, a consultant neurologist and president of the Emirates Neurology Society, pointed out that stroke is one of the most prominent causes of disability and death in the world, as recent studies have proven that it is the first cause of motor disability for adults, and the second cause of death worldwide, as statistics indicate. Globally, about 15 million people worldwide have a stroke, 50% of whom are at risk of death within six months of injury, but innovative therapeutic techniques contribute to reducing deaths from the disease.

