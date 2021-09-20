Emirates NBD Group announced the launch of the “Ruwad” programme, a new and exclusive initiative targeting recent graduates. It is the first of many initiatives being taken in response to the federal government program “Nafis”, which was announced as part of the 50 projects in the UAE.

The Rowad program aims to attract and develop the most qualified and distinguished Emirati talents. The 24-month program is based on skills development through participation in high-level training projects and programs, especially in newly emerging fields. The program also reflects Emirates NBD’s keenness to search for a wide range of graduates to join the “Ruwad” program, and indicates that the bank’s goal is not limited to searching for graduates in the field of banking and traditional financial affairs. It is noteworthy that opportunities will also be available for those wishing to specialize in digital marketing, technology and data, as well as creative thinkers.

The “Ruwad” program members will spend their secondment and training period in major international partner institutions of Emirates NBD. Also, training and specialized programs will be provided by the best universities around the world, including specialized sectors and internationally accredited professional certificates.

Following the completion of the program, the graduates of the “Ruwad” program will be prepared to occupy leadership positions in line with their professional aspirations, in the interest of the Bank to form a leading team of national competencies capable of facing future challenges.

In a statement yesterday, the bank said: “In the (Ruwad) program, we are keen to achieve gender balance goals by encouraging female participation by 50%, noting that Emirates NBD has a strong representation of the Emirati female component, as women working in the bank currently constitute 77 % of the total Emirati workforce and 35% of the senior management team.

Iman Abdul Razzaq, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, said: “We are very pleased to support the (Nafes) initiative launched by the UAE government through the launch of the (Rowad) program, as the bank will prepare the graduates of the program to occupy senior positions in the bank, and provide them with basic skills and knowledge, especially In newly emerging areas, such as artificial intelligence and agility for example, this in turn will play a critical role in qualifying more of our senior leadership teams and strengthening our leadership in the highly competitive digital technology field. This is only the beginning of our new developed strategy based on training, qualifying and retaining distinguished Emirati talents.”

She added: “Our ambition is based in the first place on being the preferred workplace for Emirati graduates and professionals, based on our keenness to attract and attract more UAE nationals from the public sector. Hundreds of national cadres are in vital jobs in various fields.



