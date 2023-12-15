Director General of the Emirates Nature-WWF, Laila Abdul Latif, confirmed that the association is preparing in 2024 to focus on implementing the “Path to Zero Emissions” initiative, fulfilling the pledges made by companies, and helping them work on their experimental initiatives, such as starting to use electric cars in their commercial fleets, and understanding how to expand the scope of these… The initiative.

She told Emirates Today: “We will launch the measurement dashboard designed for the general public with the aim of increasing the level of transparency of performance and displaying the progress achieved in the country with regard to climate goals and continuing to build the capabilities of the private sector to help them reduce their emissions.”

She added: “The “Road 2.0” initiative, which aims to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector in the country, was developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group, and aims to accelerate the transition to green land transportation alternatives by taking early and tangible actions by institutions across the transportation system. In the UAE, with a first phase focusing on reducing road transport emissions, and gradually increasing cooperation across all modes of transport, the “first-of-its-kind” initiative will initially focus on the use of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in commercial operations, and With the entire UAE ecosystem to reduce emissions associated with the transportation sector, by integrating zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) into commercial fleets over time.