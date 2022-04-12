Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Emirates National Schools team booked the first seat in the Mansour bin Zayed Football Cup semi-finals, after beating Emirates News Agency 2-0 yesterday at the Emirates Palace Hotel Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as part of the second round of the second group, in the tournament held under generous sponsorship. From His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Ahmed Samir gave his team the three points, after he scored two goals against the Emirates News Agency “WAM”, in a match in which the Emirates National Schools team had the advantage, as he imposed his style from the beginning of the confrontation and largely controlled the course of the game.

In the second match, the Scholarships Office revived its fortunes, after its 2-0 victory over the National Archives and Library team, and Zakaria Akreran and Khaldan Muhammad scored the two goals.

With this result, the Emirates National Schools team led the first group after reaching the sixth point and booking its place in the semi-finals. The Scholarships Office occupies 3 points, followed by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Archives and the National Library team with one point.

The third and final round of the second group will be held today, Wednesday, where three teams compete for the second qualification ticket to the semi-finals, where the Scholarships Office and the Emirates News Agency “WAM” will meet, and the National Archives and Library team will play with the leading Emirates National Schools.

On the other hand, the organizing committee continued its interest in the technical aspects of the tournament, and kept attracting the best referees in the country, and the past matches witnessed the presence of Adel Al-Naqbi and Nawaf Al-Zeyoudi, in addition to Hassan Al-Mahri, Muhammad Ali Youssef and Ahmed Al-Rashidi. .

It is noteworthy that the tournament is being held under the marketing sponsorship of Etisalat Group, the golden sponsor, the Emirates Palace Hotel, the silver sponsor and host of the tournament, and Royal Jet, the silver sponsor.