Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Minister of the Presidential Court, Emirates National Schools announced the launch of the “Scholarship Program for Academically Outstanding and Talented Male and Female Students” in its schools, based on its keenness to support excellence, encourage excellence, nurture student talents, and prepare A stimulating climate for creativity, innovation and scientific leadership.

The Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, Ahmed Muhammad Al-Hamiri, said that the launch of this program comes in line with the leadership’s approach, its keenness to nurture innovators, interest in supporting outstanding students, and investment in education, and in response to the supportive directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. To qualify the people of the UAE for excellence in their scientific and professional career.

He added that the new scholarship program embodies the keenness of Emirates National Schools to ensure excellence in sponsoring, keeping up with and supporting outstanding students and those with skills and talents.

For his part, the Director General of Emirates National Schools, Dr. Shaun Daley, said that the scholarship program is open to students in grades six to twelve in all Emirates National Schools complexes in the country, who have shown exceptional achievements in their academic endeavors, and possess unique talents and skills. And that the program was designed to encourage male and female students to pursue higher education, and support deserving male and female students who have demonstrated excellence in their field of study and demonstrated their passion for learning.

The Scholarship Program for Talented and Talented Students includes two sections, the academic merit category, and the outstanding talents and skills category. The academic merit category will be open to male and female students who have achieved success in their academic endeavors, such as obtaining a high average, participating in extracurricular activities, and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills. The Distinguished Talents and Skills category is open to students with unique talents and skills in science, technology, arts, sports and athletics. This category is designed to recognize the outstanding achievements of male and female students who have demonstrated exceptional talent in their chosen fields.

The scholarship program will provide 100 scholarships to deserving male and female students in both categories, covering from 25% to 100% of tuition fees. Deserving male and female students will be selected based on specific criteria and conditions, and will be applied from the next academic year 2023/2024.